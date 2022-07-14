Advertisement

Through social media post, Poppa J’s Kettle Corn gets stolen trailer back

By Noah Caplan
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ST. CHARLES, Minn. (KTTC) – Poppa J’s Kettle Corn is a regular at county fairs, and with the help of a social media post, it was able to get its trailer back.

On Monday, the company’s trailer was stolen but they were able to recover it an hour later by posting to social media. Through that post, one individual was able to spot the missing trailer and reached out. Poppa J’s Kettle Corn was then reunited with its trailer.

“It really gives me hope in today’s world that there are so many more good people out there than bad,” said Poppa J’s Kettle Corn Founder David Jorde.

Jorde said the trailer incurred minor damages.

The person who stole the trailer is in police custody and facing felony charges.

