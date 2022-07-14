Advertisement

Temperatures, humidity, and rain chances are increasing as we approach the weekend

Temps in the low 80s today; mid and upper 80s are likely in the coming days
By Ted Schmidt
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The bright and pleasant weather we’ve enjoyed for the past day or two will stick around today as high pressure glides through the Upper Mississippi Valley. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout our Thursday with high temperatures in the low 80s and a southeast breeze that will reach 15 miles per hour.

We'll have bright sunshine throughout the afternoon with a few isolated thunderstorms...
We'll have bright sunshine throughout the afternoon with a few isolated thunderstorms developing in the late evening.(KTTC)

Warm, humid air will continue to build into the region tonight, ahead of a storm system approaching from the west, priming the atmosphere for some rain chances in the area. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible late in the evening with more widespread storms late in the night. The remnants of some intense thunderstorm activity in the Plains to our west may hold together as it rolls into southeast Minnesota and North Iowa, bringing the threat of large hail and damaging wind gusts for the wee hours of Friday morning. Right now, much of the area is at the level one out of five risk for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center. Low temperatures tonight will be in the upper 60s with a southeast breeze.

After a few early morning thunderstorms, we’ll have bright sunshine and drier weather for the remainder of the day on Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s with a slight southeast breeze.

A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible on Saturday, especially in the afternoon, but the bulk of the day actually looks bright and tranquil. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s with light east winds.

A few sparse, isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Our Sunday looks fairly quiet with abundant sunshine and warm, humid conditions. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 80s.

Heat and humidity will dominate the local weather picture next week. Aside from a couple of isolated thunderstorms early Tuesday and a handful next Friday, we’ll have plenty of hot sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees all week.

Temps will be above the seasonal average for the next week or two.
Temps will be above the seasonal average for the next week or two.(KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scam alert in Rochester
Rochester resident brings attention to mail scammers
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
The Rolette County Sheriff's Office reports hundreds of animals have been removed from an owner...
Anonymous tip leads to 700 animals seized in cattle neglect investigation, authorities say
The motorcycle rider was identified as 75-year-old Ronald Karg of Glenco.
Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Dodge County
Rochester fire crews respond to gas leak
Rochester fire crews respond to gas leak

Latest News

The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News at...
Ted's Thursday Noon Weather
The full weather forecast from the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News Today.
Warm and pleasant today; more humid with a few thunderstorm chances over the next few days
The full weather forecast from the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News Today.
Ted's Thursday Morning Weather
KTTC 5PM Wx
KTTC 5PM Wx