SWAT officers respond to armed man in Faribault

FARIBAULT, Minn. (KTTC) – South Metro SWAT officers were requested to respond to an armed man in Faribault Wednesday.

According to Faribault Police Department, it responded at 10:34 p.m. to a weapons complaint. A man and his adult son reported they were confronted while walking in the 400 block of Central Avenue by a Hispanic man yelling and swearing at them. They were unable to completely understand what the suspect was saying.

The suspect pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the pair while continuing to yell. He then went into an apartment.

Officers could hear the suspect continuing to yell in English and Spanish, and recognized the man as 39-year-old Juan Zamarripa Almeda.

Zamarripa Almeda was at the apartment entrance holding a baseball bat and continuing to curse at officers and then retreated into the apartment.

Police continued to attempt to de-escalate Zamarripa Almeda. Two negotiators arrived and attempted to speak with Zamarripa Almeda.

Officers heard him yell to “shoot me”, followed by a window breaking. Zamarripa Almeda then appeared in the window and pointed a handgun at officers, who retreated behind cover.

Additional officers from South Metro SWAT were requested and arrived.

After continued failed attempts to communicate, a search warrant was obtained and SWAT officers deployed pepperball munitions into the apartment.

Zamarripa Almeda exited the apartment and dropped his handgun, but refused to comply with officers while continuing to yell for officers to shoot him.

Police said Zamarripa Almeda walked towards his handgun and SWAT officers shot him with less-lethal munitions.

He was taken into custody at 4:04 a.m., medically checked at Allina Health Faribault Medical Center, and booked into the Rice County Jail.

“I am extremely proud of how officers responded while facing imminent danger,” Chief John Sherwin said. “The restraint displayed by officers and repeated attempts to de-escalate an armed and agitated individual are reflective of their sound tactics and training. I am also very appreciative of the assistance from our partner agencies and quick response from South Metro SWAT to bring this incident to a safe conclusion”.

Zamarripa Almeda is awaiting charges.

Rice County Deputies also responded to assist officers.

