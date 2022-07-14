Scattered storms overnight; Warm and muggy conditions next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will move into the region late Thursday night through early Friday morning. The severe threat is not significant with this round of storms, but some isolated gusty winds and pockets of heavy rainfall will be possible.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Showers and thunderstorms will move into SE Minnesota and NE Iowa after 10 p.m. Thursday evening. Temperatures will stay warm Thursday into Friday in the upper 60s with winds strong out of the southeast around 10-20 mph.

Futuretrack (KTTC)

Current model guidance is suggesting heavy rainfall around 6-9 a.m. across our area. This could be the timeframe where some gusty winds and small hail are possible.

Rainfall amounts (KTTC)

Friday's Forecast (KTTC)

Storms will stick around the area until around 9-11 a.m. Friday morning. Skies will clear through the afternoon with temperatures warming into the middle and lower 80s. Winds will be out of the south-southeast around 10-15 mph.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Nick

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.