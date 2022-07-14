New business to take over old Toys “R” Us building

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A new business has made a home of the old Toys “R” Us building.

Medcentral Outlet + Transport sells used office furniture and accessories according to their website.

The company gets furniture from closed or remodeled businesses. When a businesses change its layout, the furniture has to go somewhere. That’s when Medcentral steps in and gives the furniture a new home.

Medcentral will be selling its furniture through online sales, but there are monthly sales events that are in-person.

