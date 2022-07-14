Minnesota DNR officials find infected carp in Lake Fountain

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – Thousands of carp were found dead at Lake Fountain in Albert Lea early this month. It’s due to an outbreak of the Koi Herpes Virus (KHV).

The Lakes Foundation of Albert Lea made a post about the incident on Saturday.

The virus is found worldwide and was first detected in Minnesota in 2017. Since then, there have been 18 mortality events like this one.

Experts say the virus is specific to common carp, goldfish and koi -- and there isn’t a threat to humans or pets. However, the foundation advises people to stay out.

State DNR officials say it’s a wake-up call to take care of our waters.

“Wild animals are irreplaceable. We have invasive species that impact our native populations,” Minn. DNR Fish Health Supervisor Isaiah Tolo said. “And those fish are, they are a treasure. We need to take care of them.”

The dead fish caused some areas of blue-green algal blooms - which is dangerous to swimmers.

Tolo said that when mortality events like this one happen, and you live on the lake shore, you can help clean up.

“It’s great to take these fish out of the lake because they are a huge nutrient source,” he said. “If you remove them from the lake and put them in the dirt a few inches, it will be great for your garden, and it will really help the lake too.”

Tolo encourages everyone to buy a fishing license, as that directly supports the work the DNR does to protect Minnesota land.

