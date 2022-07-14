Fundraiser in memory of Rochester infant happening Saturday

MANTORVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester couple is finding light amid tragedy by holding a fundraiser in honor of their infant son who passed away.

Taysom Sipple was born January 25, 2021 to Allie and Jeffrey Sipple. He was born with a congenital heart defect that led to many surgeries.

“He fought through like a champ,” Allie said. “Everyone always said he had eyes that could look into your soul. He had very deep eyes. He was just an amazing fighter.”

Taysom was hospitalized at Children’s Minnesota in the Twin Cities. Jeff and Allie were faced with the stress of trying to find temporary housing while Taysom received treatment.

Allie said the Ronald McDonald House reached out to them about a place to stay.

“They took care of everything,” Allie said. “They made it super quick and efficient so we could go right to the hospital. It was amazing. They made it very homelike.”

Allie said she’s also thankful for the support of the community during their difficult time.

“There’s really nothing that makes losing a child any easier,” she said. “Being able to lean on people and looking for small blessings helps. Looking for signs helps. We always called him our “Taysom Turtle,” so we look at the clouds in the sky with our daughter that look like turtles.”

Taysom passed away on July 11, 2021, and now, a year after his death, the Sipples along with some close friends are honoring his memory by holding a fundraiser on Saturday in honor of him.

All proceeds will go to the Ronald McDonald House.

It is a golf tournament at Zumbro Valley Golf Course in Mantorville. There will also be a silent auction with sports memorabilia including a signed Marcus Sherel’s football and a signed Cris Carter jersey.

There will also be other items that were donated by local businesses.

The Sipples’ close friend Jordan Pogalz has taken the lead on organizing the event.

“We want to make it a fun day, we want to get Jeff and Allie out of the house and celebrate Taysom.” Pogalz said.

The tournament is sold out, but the silent auction is open to everyone. It starts at 9:30 a.m.

