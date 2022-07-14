Advertisement

Firefighter rescues puppy with soup can stuck on its head

Firefighter Shane Ledford came across a puppy that had a soup can stuck on its head while working at his other job for a trash pick-up company. (Source: WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A Kentucky firefighter was in the right place at the right time to give a puppy a helping hand Monday.

According to a post on the Richland Fire Department’s Facebook page, firefighter Shane Ledford came across a puppy that had a soup can stuck on its head while working at his other job for a trash pick-up company.

The fire department says coincidentally, Ledford had just taken part in a first aid training class for pets days before.

Without the use of any special tools, and while an angry momma dog looked on, Ledford was able to “extricate the puppy” from the situation.

Since they see so much pain and destruction, the fire department says it was nice for them to be able to share a post that had a happy ending.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

