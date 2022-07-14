Amid potentially more peak alerts, Austin worries about future energy resources

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – With temperatures predicted to reach the 90s again next week, More peak alerts in Austin might be on the horizon.

“When we see that peak raising, or increasing, we want to at that point try to control that so we can control those costs,” said Mark Nibauer, General Manager for Austin Utilities.

Even though the alerts keep coming, this is not a unique problem to Austin.

“The overall demand across the grid is going up higher and higher, and our supply may not be quite matching that,” Nibaur said.

A large majority of the utility services in Minnesota come from one source: MISO Energy, short for Mid-Continent Independent System Operator. The company delivers fossil fuels, wind and solar energy to 15 states. In Minnesota, it not only delivers power to Austin, but also to places like RPU and XCEL Energy in the Twin Cities. Wednesday, Austin officials warned that MISO may lack energy supply.

“MISO wasn’t necessarily going to meet the demand of peaks they might see in a high-temperature event,” said Austin City Administrator Craig Clark.

When there is a smaller supply, the consequences could be even worse than a seven-hour peak alert.

“They’d have to do different conservation steps, in phase three, they’d actually be looking at doing temporary blackouts,” Clark said.

Austin Utilities says they will continue to deliver power to residents efficiently, but say the state’s electric grid is constantly changing and might cause unique challenges going forward.

“Cities are getting more population, some other areas of the population might be decreasing, but, that’s all part of managing that overall grid,” Nibaur said.

