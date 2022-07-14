2nd Ave construction project in SW Rochester is on track

Discovery Walk Construction (KTTC)

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The City of Rochester says a big construction project near Soldiers Field Park is on track to finish on time.

It’s a project that’s hard to miss, as construction blocks off parts of Second Ave. SW from 6th St. to 4th St. SW.

“So we’re turning 2nd Ave, so a street into much more pedestrian-friendly,” Destination Medical Center (DMC) executive director Patrick Seeb said. “A beautiful linear park, with wide sidewalks and benches and places to sit, and there will be places for food trucks.”

It’s called the Discover Walk project and construction is expected to make improvements underground as well.

What the completed Discovery Walk could look like (KTTC)

“Replacing and updating all of the sewers, waterway, and water systems allows the city to keep growing,” Seeb said.

He said the first part of the project which we see here is on time to finish up in October. Then there will be a second phase that will finish next year.

That means people who are tired of seeing the dirt piles will have to wait a few more months.

“One of the things that we’re doing with all of the DMC projects is really being intentional about, how do we create/ insure that there’s connections to businesses during construction? Signage that directs people whether you’re in your car or walking to know where the businesses are and a lot of things are on dust mitigation to keep the dust down during construction,” Seeb said.

Seeb says the whole project costs around $18 million.

“This is state DMC money that is paying for this investment. So there isn’t any taxpayer money, local taxpayer money if you will. No property tax going into this project. This is through state funds through the Destination Medical Center initiative,” he said.

