Water safety tips for you and your family

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Whether you’re at a pool, a lake or a city pond, safety experts say it’s important to follow a number of water safety tips.

First, you may want to find a friend to swim with to help keep both of you safe.

“Come with a friend or a buddy who you can swim with or get in the water with,” Rochester recreation supervisor Ben Boldt said.

Some natural waters have ropes and buoys that mark off designated swimming areas.

“Here at Foster Arend we do have some buoys set up so that kind of designates the swimming area where we would like people to stay within that area,” Boldt said.

Another way to help keep you and your family safe is to make sure that younger children are supervised at all times.

“Young children want to have good supervision, a babysitter, older sibling, a parent, guardian, something like that is a great idea,” Boldt said.

It’s also important to practice water safety when you’re above water while you’re boating.

“Anybody under the age of 11 has to have their life vest on and everybody has to have a life vest with them regardless,” Chester Wood staff naturalist Celeste Lewis said.

Water safety experts recommend that if you want to go out on your boat alone, let someone know, but even then, the buddy system may be the way to go.

“Because if something happens to you and you don’t come back, somebody at least knows that you’re out there, but if you have a partner with you, that’s all the better,” Lewis said.

Even before you hit the water, park staff members recommend being prepared for anything.

“Being prepared and ready, you’re going to be in a lot better shape than if something happens and spur of the moment you gotta do something, make a save or something. If you can prevent it, that’s a much better situation,” Boldt said.

City and county park staff members also work to keep swimmers and boaters safe by testing waters for harmful bacteria. Both Chester Woods and Foster Arend are tested weekly, and right now both are safe to swim in.

If you are going tubing in Minnesota, state law says if you are pulling someone you either have to have a driver and a spotter or your boat has to have a mirror providing the driver a wide vision to the rear of the watercraft.

