Tranquil midweek sunshine; warm and humid with rain chances by the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’ve reached what looks to be the best day of the week thanks to a strong area of high pressure that is keeping our weather bright and tranquil. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with light north winds and afternoon high temperatures will be around 80 degrees. Humidity levels will continue to be very tolerable if not fantastic as a dry, Canadian air mass remains planted in the Upper Mississippi Valley.

We’ll have clear skies tonight with evening temperatures in the mid and upper 70s and a gentle northeast breeze, giving us great conditions to check out the rising full “Buck Moon”. Moonrise will be at 9:30 this evening and it will be a Super Moon again, meaning it will appear a little larger than normal as the moon will be closer to Earth in its orbital track.

Thursday looks sunny and pleasant as well, even as a few thin clouds begin to drift into the area from the west in the afternoon. There will be a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the mid to late evening hours. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with a slight southeast breeze.

There will be a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms through Thursday night and Friday morning, at least until mid-morning when the upper-level atmospheric disturbance producing those showers moves out to the region. We’ll have plenty of sunshine for the remainder of the day and high temperatures will be in the mid-80s.

There will be perhaps two rounds of thunderstorms on Saturday, some early in the day and a few more in the late afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with light south winds.

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible early Sunday morning with abundant sunshine expected for the rest of the day. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 80s with a light northeast breeze.

Next week is look warmer and more humid. We’ll have a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms late Tuesday with plenty of sunshine for the rest of the week and high temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

