Supermoon Watch: The biggest and brightest full moon of the year
Supermoon rises Wednesday night
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Keep an eye on the sky tonight as the biggest and brightest full moon will take place Wednesday night. Mainly clear skies overnight should provide perfect viewing of the moon tonight!
Tonight’s full moon is known as the Buck Moon. It will be the closest moon to the Earth this year and will appear 7% larger than a regular full moon. The “peak” will be tonight but if you do miss the supermoon tonight, it will appear full through Friday.
Make sure to send in your moon photos the next several nights! Happy viewing.
