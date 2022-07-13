Advertisement

Rochester resident brings attention to mail scammers

By Noah Caplan
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Scams come in all shapes and sizes, but for Rochester resident Joy Lopez, a potential scam came in the form of a peculiar letter.

“Nowadays, people need money so bad that they would jump on this,” Lopez said. “This is in town, it’s happening, and it’s coming by mail.”

The letter was from Canada, made out to her name and address. It had multiple sheets of paper in it, including a check made out to Joy for $2,675. There was also a typed note, that explains that Joy is the winner of a draw, and that she is entitled to $250,000. In order to receive that large sum of money, all she needed to do is cash that check, and then mail $2,000 in cash to an address in York, Ontario.

“He told me to put the money, cash, in a brown, plain envelope, with two pieces of paper on each side,” Lopez said.

The only problem: the check is fake and by the time many figure this out, they’ve already sent $2,000 to an unknown source. Luckily, Lopez didn’t fall for it.

“I’d hate to have someone else, like an elderly person, cash this check and then be out 2,000, 700-some dollars,” Lopez said.

A Captain with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says mail scamming is a reemerging problem.

”Scammers always just keep reinventing the wheel. They come up with the same scam, they just try it different ways,” said Captain Mike Bromberg.

Lopez did some investigating into the letter. Through multiple phone calls, she was able to get addresses, names, and other information that she reported to police. However, law enforcement says that’s not what you should do.

“Once you call them, now they have your number. All they’re gonna do is know they’ve got a hook into you,” Bromberg said.

