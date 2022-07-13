Advertisement

Reminder: Political signs are not permitted on road Right-of-Ways

Political signs are not permitted in Rochester Right-of-Way's.
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The City of Rochester is reminding people that campaign signs are not allowed to be placed on city road Right-of-Way under state law.

According to Rochester Public Works, city right of way includes public streets, bridges, medians, bike lanes, sidewalks, boulevards, trails and pedestrian bridges over roadways.

In most cases where sidewalks are present, City Right-of-Way extends to at least the edge of the sidewalk closest to private property – this includes the grassy area between the sidewalk and the street.

Signs can be placed outside just as long as it’s on private property owned by the individual.

Unlawfully placed signs on city right of way will be removed by Public Works crews and held at the Public Works Transit and Operations Center located at 4300 East River Road NE. Pickup may be coordinated by calling 507-328-2450.

“We wanna make sure that public property isn’t being used for any type of promotion of people’s opinions also not to advertise for specific businesses,” Rochester Assistant City Engineer Tyler Niemeyer said. “Especially if signs get to be a little taller we can start to get sight line issues for drivers.”

Violation of the law (Minn. Stat. 160.2715) is a misdemeanor.

Civil penalties may also apply if the placement of signs contributes to a motor vehicle crash and injures a person or damages a motor vehicle that runs off the road. All state, county, city, and township roads and highways fall under the same state law.

The Minnesota Outdoor Advertising Control Act (Minn. Stat. 173.15) also prohibits placing advertising materials on public utility poles, trees and shrubs, and painting or drawing on rocks or natural features.

