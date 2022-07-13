Nice tonight; Storm chances late tomorrow night

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Tonight’s temperatures are expected to be around the 60-degree mark. Mainly clear skies and light winds from the east between three and eight miles per hour. Tonight’s moon is a super moon, so go take a look at it tonight if you have the chance.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Tomorrow, expect mostly sunny skies and dry conditions throughout most of the day. Scattered storm chances late Thursday night into early Friday morning. Winds from the southeast between five and 10 miles per hour. Dew points in the 60s are expected tomorrow so expect that humidity to start feeling a bit more noticeable than the last few days.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

Precipitation chances the next three days but looking to be dry through next Wednesday. Scattered storms late tomorrow into early Friday morning. Isolated storm chances for Saturday.

Upcoming Rain Chances (KTTC)

Taking a look at the extended forecast, temperatures will start increasing as we head towards the end of this week and the beginning of next week. For the rest of this week, temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s. Next week, we will see temperatures in the upper-80s and low-90s. Storm chances Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and then drying out for next week.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.