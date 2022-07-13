Advertisement

Kids that get at least 10 hours of sleep do better in kindergarten, study says

By CNN
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(CNN) - If you have a little one who is getting ready to start kindergarten, listen up.

A new study published this week in the journal “Pediatrics” found kids who consistently got at least 10 hours of sleep did better interacting with their teachers and other children in their class.

Their academic performance was also better and they had an easier time recognizing words and letters.

To make sure your kids are getting enough sleep, here are a few things to keep in mind.

Cut down on daytime naps. Researchers say the 10 hours of sleep kindergartners need is in one long stretch, plus naps. Fewer naps will make it easier to get 10 hours of sleep at night.

Cutting back on screen time before bed also helps, as well as creating a routine like bathtime or storytime.

Pick a specific bedtime, researchers suggest no later than 9 p.m. You can go ahead and start pushing back bedtime so they are in bed at a regular time when school starts.

