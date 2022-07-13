Advertisement

Freeborn County crash sends three children to hospitals

By Kelsey Marier
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – Three children were taken to local hospitals after a crash in Freeborn County.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Tuesday on I-35 in between Clarks Grove and Geneva.

Freeborn County Crash
Freeborn County Crash(KTTC)

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, an SUV was southbound when it left the road, rolled, and landed in a median ditch.

A 12-year-old boy and 6-year-old boy were taken to Albert Lea Hospital. A 2-year-old boy was also taken to Mayo Clinic St. Marys in Rochester.

Troopers said all of them had non life-threatening injuries.

