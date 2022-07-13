Advertisement

Filing period for Iowa non-party political organizations begins Aug. 8 for General Election

The filing period for candidates of non-party political organizations and candidates nominated...
The filing period for candidates of non-party political organizations and candidates nominated by petition for the General Election Nov. 8 will be from Aug. 8 to 5 p.m. Aug. 31.(MGN / Pexels | MGN / Pexels)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The filing period for candidates of non-party political organizations and candidates nominated by petition for the General Election Nov. 8 will be from Aug. 8 to 5 p.m. Aug. 31.

Non-party political organizations in Iowa include the Libertarian Party and the Green Party. Candidates nominated by petitions are not affiliated with a political party or organization and are commonly referred to as independent candidates.

The change in filing period is pursuant to a Federal Court Order which found that a 2019 change in Iowa election laws that set an earlier filing period was unconstitutional as it related to such candidates, Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins said this week.

The local positions affected by this decision include county offices of attorney, auditor, recorder and treasurer and the township offices of clerk and trustee. The last day to file for Soil and Water commissioners and Ag-Extension Council is 5 p.m. Aug. 31.

Anyone interested in running as a non-party political organization or nominated by petition candidate can get nomination papers in the auditor’s office from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or at the secretary of state’s website.

Those who have already filed nomination papers for the General Election do not need to refile.

For more information, call the Scott County Auditor’s office at 563-326-8631.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diesel
Nearly $5K in diesel stolen from Eyota Farm
Scam alert in Rochester
Rochester resident brings attention to mail scammers
Farming
Eyota farmer out nearly $5K after fuel theft; How to make sure you’re covered
Rochester Youth Baseball facility statue
Police investigating theft at Rochester Youth Baseball facility
Casey White returns to Lauderdale County
Casey White charged with felony murder for the death of Vicky White

Latest News

Dodge County Fair
Dodge County Fair off to strong start, debuts news features
A memorial to Elizabeth Collins (left) and Lyric Cook-Morrissey (right) in Angels Park at...
Search for justice continues a decade after cousins abducted, murdered
Highland Park mom talks with ABC21 about the impact of July 4th tragedy
Highland Park mom talks with ABC21 about the impact of July 4th tragedy
One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Little Calf Pasture Highway.
Freeborn County crash sends three children to hospitals