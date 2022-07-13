Advertisement

Farmamerica’s Meat-a-palooza pushed back a year

Farmamerica’s leadership announced that ongoing inflation involving fuel and food influenced the decision, stating the organization felt inappropriate to ask food and drink vendors to travel to to support the fundraiser at this time.
By Michael McShane
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Farm-America postpones its annual Meat-a-palooza event originally scheduled for Aug. 11 in Waseca.

Meat-a-palooza is typically Farmamerica’s biggest fundraiser of the year, with food- and spirit-tasting from a number of different Minnesota-based companies.

Farmamerica’s Meat-a-palooza will be back on Aug. 10, 2023.

