Farmamerica’s Meat-a-palooza pushed back a year

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Farm-America postpones its annual Meat-a-palooza event originally scheduled for Aug. 11 in Waseca.

Meat-a-palooza is typically Farmamerica’s biggest fundraiser of the year, with food- and spirit-tasting from a number of different Minnesota-based companies.

Farmamerica’s leadership announced that ongoing inflation involving fuel and food influenced the decision, stating the organization felt inappropriate to ask food and drink vendors to travel to to support the fundraiser at this time.

Farmamerica’s Meat-a-palooza will be back on Aug. 10, 2023.

