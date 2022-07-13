Dodge County Fair off to strong start, debuts news features

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – The Dodge County Fair opened to a strong turnout and good weather Thursday as it debuted new features.

The fair kicked off with 4-H horse and chicken shows, which were followed by a sheep show.

This year brings new lighting in the grandstand and a new sound system throughout the fairgrounds. The improvements were made possible by a federal grant.

Also new this year is a canopy to cover the bleachers at the Township Square stage.

The canopy was made possible after all of the townships in Dodge County came together to raise money for it.

Scott Schley has been a member of the fair board for 23 years. His family has been involved in the fair for decades.

Schley said his father Roger Schley was an instrumental part in making the fair a success. He said he was passionate about the hard work that goes into showing animals. He loved the swine the most and encouraged the 4-H children.

“He used to build bird houses for some of the champions and whatnot,” Schley said. “He really enjoyed doing that, too.”

The Schley family built a brand new announcer booth and dedicated it to Roger.

“The old one was falling apart,” he said.

Schley said he’s hopeful about the success of this year’s fair.

“Last year was fantastic,” he said. “Coming out of the pandemic. Our grandstand shows were full, our barn shows were full. People wanted to get out. And I still get that feeling. The weather looks nice.”

The carnival opens Wed. at 5 p.m. there is live music and bull riding at 7p.m., with fireworks topping off the night.

There is also a beer garden and a variety of food vendors.

For a full list of fair events, click here.

