Advertisement

6-year-old boy recovering from alligator bite

A 6-year-old boy is recovering after he was bitten by an alligator in Louisiana. (Source: WAFB)
By Chris Rosato and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB/Gray News) – A 6-year-old boy is recovering after he was bitten by an alligator in Louisiana.

The incident happened Sunday on Lake Maurepas. Thankfully, Gavin is OK, and the injuries to his foot are minor.

Gavin’s mom Tiffany Cressione said the family was out enjoying a boat ride and stopped to swim at a sandbar. Shortly after getting in the water, Cressione heard a sound no parent wants to hear – Gavin screaming that something had bitten him.

Cressione said her husband picked Gavin up and put him back in the boat.

“I looked over my husband’s shoulder and could see a gator behind him. We live here, so we religiously look all around [for alligators], but obviously there was one out there that we didn’t see,” Cressione said.

Fortunately, the family was prepared for emergencies. They had first-aid supplies on the boat and were able to tend to Gavin’s foot quickly.

Gavin was taken to the hospital for treatment, but his mom said he didn’t even shed a tear. He’s already back to racing monster trucks around his house.

Officials with the Livingston Parish Fire District 2 issued a warning on Facebook to stop feeding alligators in the area, which is causing the animals to feel more comfortable approaching boats and swimmers.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diesel
Nearly $5K in diesel stolen from Eyota Farm
Scam alert in Rochester
Rochester resident brings attention to mail scammers
Farming
Eyota farmer out nearly $5K after fuel theft; How to make sure you’re covered
Rochester Youth Baseball facility statue
Police investigating theft at Rochester Youth Baseball facility
Casey White returns to Lauderdale County
Casey White charged with felony murder for the death of Vicky White

Latest News

DeKalb County Fire & Rescue personnel rescue a would-be burglar who found himself trapped in a...
Rescuers free man stuck in pizza oven vent
Evelyn Bethune, front left in yellow, a granddaughter of Mary McLeod Bethune, speaks with Rep....
Black educator Mary McLeod Bethune honored in Statuary Hall
A child has died from a gunshot wound to the head after leaving his grandmother's home.
East Chicago boy dies from gunshot wound to head
A man was arrested for allegedly raping a 10-year-old in Ohio and getting her pregnant, media...
Man charged with rape of Ohio girl, 10, who traveled for abortion
President Joe Biden made remarks on the American relationship with Israel upon his arrival in...
Biden delivers tough talk on Iran as he opens Mideast visit