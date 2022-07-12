Advertisement

Winona Health holds parade for Lake Winona Manor residents

Parade for Lake Winona Manor residents
Parade for Lake Winona Manor residents(Winona Health)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Lake Winona Manor parade Tuesday brought residents, families and caregivers together to enjoy a community tradition.

Parade for Lake Winona Manor residents
Parade for Lake Winona Manor residents(Winona Health)

Winona Health held the parade at its Robinson Healing Garden and Lake Winona Manor north parking lot circle drive from 2-2:30 p.m.

The parade included many different participants including Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Little Warriors Drumline, The Lions Club, Just for Kix dancers and more.

Parade for Lake Winona Manor residents
Parade for Lake Winona Manor residents(Winona Health)

The parade makes it easier for residents who traveling to other Winona-area parades would be challenging.

A short video of the parade can be seen below:

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Mayo Clinic begins Monkeypox testing
Diesel
Nearly $5K in diesel stolen from Eyota Farm
Brain-eating amoeba, Naegleria fowleri
Missouri swimmer infected with amoeba, likely from Iowa swim
A memorial to Elizabeth Collins (left) and Lyric Cook-Morrissey (right) in Angels Park at...
Search for justice continues a decade after cousins abducted, murdered
Deer Creek Speedway
Deer Creek Speedway’s Gopher 50 was a weekend success

Latest News

THC gummies from CBD Centers
Hemp sellers adjust to new THC sales law
Security cameras outside The Bay Bar and Lounge in Green Bay
Green Bay bar owner says he's being targeted by city
Rochester resident brings attention to mail scammers
Scam alert in Rochester
Rochester resident brings attention to mail scammers
Mankato City Council approves land lease for Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota’s expansion