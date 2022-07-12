Winona Health holds parade for Lake Winona Manor residents

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Lake Winona Manor parade Tuesday brought residents, families and caregivers together to enjoy a community tradition.

Parade for Lake Winona Manor residents (Winona Health)

Winona Health held the parade at its Robinson Healing Garden and Lake Winona Manor north parking lot circle drive from 2-2:30 p.m.

The parade included many different participants including Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Little Warriors Drumline, The Lions Club, Just for Kix dancers and more.

Parade for Lake Winona Manor residents (Winona Health)

The parade makes it easier for residents who traveling to other Winona-area parades would be challenging.

A short video of the parade can be seen below:

