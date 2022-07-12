United Way of Olmsted County gathers school supplies for area students

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s hard to believe we’re halfway through summer, which means school will be back in session before we know it.

And that means the United Way of Olmsted County is working hard to gather school supplies for kids in need.

In previous years you may recall our coverage on the United Way’s “Stuff the Bus” campaign to help gather donated school supplies.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, United Way has used an online drive to collect supplies and that will once again be used this year.

Volunteers sorting school supplies (KTTC)

It’s known as the Running Start for School Supply Drive.

The drive allows community members to donate money online that will purchase a new backpack for student, with all of the necessary supplies included.

“We used to take in-person donations but sometimes we wouldn’t be able to get all the school supplies that we needed and then we’d have to buy then,” United Way of Olmsted County Impact Program Assistant Vangie Castro said. “Like not enough backpacks and 2,000 pencils. So this is a better and more equitable way to ensure each student gets the basic school supplies that they need.”

The United Way works with all of the schools in Olmsted County to know how many backpacks and supply kits will be needed.

This year there is a need for 2,535 backpacks and kits.

Each backpack and set of supplies costs $16 or less.

“And if you think about purchasing a backpack with all the school supplies, it would be like $50 or $75,” Castro said. “And so we’re really making it easy for people in the community to be able to participate and directly impact students here in Olmsted County.

Each backpack includes a binder, pencil case, notebooks, pencils, glue sticks, folders and a couple other items depending on if it is for elementary, middle, or high school.

School supplies (KTTC)

United Way of Olmsted County hopes to reach it’s goal by the middle of August, then distribute everything soon after.

The organization is also looking for more volunteers to help sort the kits as they arrive in the coming weeks.

