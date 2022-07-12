Triple-digit temperatures in the South

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A heat wave has been plaguing the southern portion of the U.S. this week and there will be little to no relief over the next few days. Dallas recorded a high temperature of 101 degrees today which is six degrees above average. In Houston, a high temperature of 101 was also recorded which is eight degrees above average. New Orleans reported a high temperature of 91 degrees today which is a whopping 12 degrees higher than average.

Highs Across the South (KTTC)

Not only were there extreme temperatures across the South, but heat indices were also reaching into the triple digits. Baton Rouge recorded a heat index of 104 degrees today. Little Rock recorded an air temperature of 100 degrees and a heat index of 108. In McAlester, Oklahoma, a heat index of 105 degrees was recorded. Topping out the list is McGregor, Texas where the air temperature reached 106 degrees but the heat index reached 111 degrees.

Temperatures and Heat Indices in the South (KTTC)

