Think Bank to match up to $35K in donations to Channel One Regional Food Bank

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Donations to Channel One Regional Food Bank will have twice the impact this month.

According to an announcement from Channel One Food Bank, Think Bank is matching gifts dollar-to-dollar up to $35,000 now through August 15.

Rising food costs and inflation are affecting many people who have never needed to access charity food before. Channel One said people more than ever are turning to local food programs for support and food banks are strained to keep up with the increased need.

“Increased costs for nearly everything are hurting every neighbor, and some drastically. Without community support, many families still face bare cabinets and empty refrigerators,” Virginia Merritt, Executive Director of Channel One said in a letter to previous donors.

“Think Bank is proud to partner with Channel One on this matching gift program, helping support the critical work they do our community. Our commitment to the communities we serve remains as strong as ever, especially during unprecedented times like those we are in now,” Melissa Dickison, Vice President of Mortgage at Think Bank and a Board Member at Channel One said.

Matched gifts will support Channel One food programming, as well as a prepared meals initiative called Minnesota Central Kitchen: Rochester. This collaboration works with restaurants, caterers, and community partners to provide 2,000 prepared meals each week to those experiencing food insecurity and barriers to preparing their own meals.

You can donate to Channel One at helpingfeedpeople.org/donate or send a check to 131 35th Street SE | Rochester, MN 55904.

