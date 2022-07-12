Smooth Summer Nights Starts in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Smooth Summer Nights starts its first night of its three-night event series Tuesday in Rochester.

It starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. at Sargent’s North garden.

The free event features live music, food trucks, and beer and wine available for purchase.

It runs the second Tuesday of each month of July, August, and September this year.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.