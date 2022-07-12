Advertisement

Smooth Summer Nights Starts in Rochester

Summer concerts
Summer concerts(Omaha Night Market 2021)
By Ashley Walker
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Smooth Summer Nights starts its first night of its three-night event series Tuesday in Rochester.

It starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. at Sargent’s North garden.

The free event features live music, food trucks, and beer and wine available for purchase.

It runs the second Tuesday of each month of July, August, and September this year.

