Seasonal temperatures continue this week; Rain chances return by Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Seasonal temperatures are expected to continue across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa through the next 3-5 days. High temperatures will be steady in the middle and lower 80s through this upcoming Saturday. The big temperature swing will happen early next week with highs warming into the upper 80s and lower 90s by Monday.

Tomorrow's forecast (KTTC)

Wednesday will be another beautiful day across the area with high temperatures around 80-83°. Winds will be out of the west around 5-15 mph. The westerly winds will be the main driving force behind keeping humidity levels low again for Wednesday. Dew points will stay steady in the lower 60s and upper 50s.

Precip chances ahead (KTTC)

Rain chances will stay out of the forecast until early Friday morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday morning into the afternoon. Another round of isolated showers and storms will be possible this upcoming Saturday.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Temperatures warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s by Sunday and Monday. High temperatures will stay above the seasonal averages for most of next week. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s through the following Thursday and Friday. Right now, rain chances look pretty slim through the late next week.

90 degree days in Rochester (KTTC)

With the bump in temperatures next week. I wanted to take a look back at 2021 compared to 2022 when talking about 90° days. Through July 5th of last year, Rochester already had all of it’s 90° days. In 2021, Rochester had 11 days of 90° heat. So far this year, we’ve only had 5 which is pretty close to average. On average, Rochester has 6 90° days by the end of July. We average around 9-11 days in the 90s every calendar year.

Nick

