Rochester Park Board to receive update on golf courses

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The City of Rochester Parks & Recreation Department will present four reports for the municipal golf courses to the Park Board during their regular monthly meeting Tuesday night.

According to Rochester Parks and Recreation, the concepts were developed through direction provided to city staff by a resolution adopted by the Rochester City Council on February 7, 2022.

The meeting will be held at the Mayo Civic Center in Room 101 from 4:30-7:00 p.m. No formal action will be taken during the meeting, it is only informational.

A presentation will focus on the reports for Hadley Creek, Northern Hills and Eastwood golf courses. The Soldiers Field report was presented during the June Park Board meeting as a part of the Master Plan Update process.

Rochester Parks and Recreation said each of the reports will contain information on the opportunities and challenges associated with repositioning each course and potential high-level future uses for each course. The review also includes options to retain all four courses in addition to potential alternative uses, and programming strategies on each of the four golf course sites.

“We appreciate having the opportunity to utilize the Park Board meeting to ensure that the members and community are provided information as we move into forthcoming engagement activities,” Director of Parks and Recreation Paul Widman said. “This is the next step in the process requested by the City Council stemming from the National Golf Foundation review and analysis of municipal golf in our community.”

A request placed within the resolution adopted by the City Council, which asks for the exploration of the following for the golf program:

Maintain existing complement of courses and develop a strategy to fund the recommended $722,500 per year to support the Capital Improvement Projects and the appropriate level of annual operating support, as well as the cost of additional operations needed (e.g. maintenance staffing, marketing, other service level enhancements) to maintain the complement of courses and better preserve the value of new investment in an improved system.

Optimize the Rochester Municipal Golf System by repositioning a course and a) evaluate the opportunities and challenges associated with repositioning each, and b) identify high-level future uses for each, and c) assess the long-term financial impact associated with maintaining or repositioning each.

Maintain the existing complement of courses with the current level of funding and identify service and user experience reductions needed overtime.

A recording of the meeting will be available on the City website Wednesday.

