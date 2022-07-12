Advertisement

Rochester Boys and Girls Club hosts car wash

By Noah Caplan
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – In need of a car wash? On Tuesday, July 12, and Thursday, July 14, the Rochester Boys and Girls Club can help with that.

“It’s really fun, we get to go out and help the community and stuff like that, help out other people,” said Kajavious Boldien, President of the Boys and Girls Torch Club in Rochester.

The Torch Club, which is a group of 11-13-year-olds within the Rochester Boys and Girls Club, hosted a car wash to raise money. They also gave out snacks and lemonade, while a wash costs $5.

“We’re trying to earn money for field trips, so we can go to a Twins game or transportation to Bowlocity,” said Nikolai San Miguel, Torch Club Treasurer.

Their goal is to raise $500 to help fund field trips for the group in the future.

“We are having fun out here, it’s really enjoyable, we like to spray each other in the face,” said Giovanni Hernandez, a Torch Club member.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Mayo Clinic begins Monkeypox testing
Diesel
Nearly $5K in diesel stolen from Eyota Farm
Brain-eating amoeba, Naegleria fowleri
Missouri swimmer infected with amoeba, likely from Iowa swim
A memorial to Elizabeth Collins (left) and Lyric Cook-Morrissey (right) in Angels Park at...
Search for justice continues a decade after cousins abducted, murdered
Deer Creek Speedway
Deer Creek Speedway’s Gopher 50 was a weekend success

Latest News

THC gummies from CBD Centers
Hemp sellers adjust to new THC sales law
Security cameras outside The Bay Bar and Lounge in Green Bay
Green Bay bar owner says he's being targeted by city
Rochester resident brings attention to mail scammers
Scam alert in Rochester
Rochester resident brings attention to mail scammers
Mankato City Council approves land lease for Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota’s expansion