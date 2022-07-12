Rochester Boys and Girls Club hosts car wash

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – In need of a car wash? On Tuesday, July 12, and Thursday, July 14, the Rochester Boys and Girls Club can help with that.

“It’s really fun, we get to go out and help the community and stuff like that, help out other people,” said Kajavious Boldien, President of the Boys and Girls Torch Club in Rochester.

The Torch Club, which is a group of 11-13-year-olds within the Rochester Boys and Girls Club, hosted a car wash to raise money. They also gave out snacks and lemonade, while a wash costs $5.

“We’re trying to earn money for field trips, so we can go to a Twins game or transportation to Bowlocity,” said Nikolai San Miguel, Torch Club Treasurer.

Their goal is to raise $500 to help fund field trips for the group in the future.

“We are having fun out here, it’s really enjoyable, we like to spray each other in the face,” said Giovanni Hernandez, a Torch Club member.

