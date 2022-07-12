Police investigating theft at Rochester Youth Baseball facility

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police Department (RPD) is investigating after a statue’s baseball bat and banners were stolen from the Rochester Youth Baseball facility.

According to RPD, the theft happened sometime between June 30 and July 3 at the baseball facility located off of College View Road in southeast Rochester.

A $1,000 baseball bat was taken off of a statue in front of the building.

The baseball facility also reported $300 worth of banners and some cleaning supplies stolen too.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.