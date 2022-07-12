Advertisement

Officer hit by bullet fragment from another officer’s gun

Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say family members took him to the hospital as he underwent surgery. It is unknown at this time if he was shot or assault. Police are still working on getting a suspect description.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Police in West Milwaukee say an officer was grazed by a bullet after another officer fired his weapon at an armed suspect.

Authorities say officers responded to a residence about 11:30 p.m. Monday after a male caller told dispatchers he felt he was about to die, gave his address and hung up.

Police say the man came out of his home and pointed a gun at an officer, who fired a round, but missed the suspect. A fragment from that bullet his the second officer, causing minor injuries, WTMJ-TV reported.

Officers used a stun gun on the man and arrested him. Officials say a firearm was recovered.

The man refused medical treatment and officers took him to a Milwaukee County mental health facility.

Charges are pending.

(Source: MGN)
