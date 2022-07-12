New Youth Resource Center aims to help at risk and homeless

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Homeless and at risk youth now have a safe place to go in Rochester.

The nearly three year long dream is made possible with a collaborative partnership between Zumbro Lutheran Church and Lutheran Social Service. Monday morning, collaborators kicked off the new Youth Resource Center with a ribbon cutting and blessing.

“Today is just the greatest day,” Zumbro Lutheran Church Director of Mission Sarah Lichti said. “We are so excited to be here.”

Lutheran Social Service (LSS) staff say homelessness among youth can be a hidden, but very real, problem.

“With youth, it tends to look differently,” lead case manager Holly Brannick said. “When you think of homeless people, people usually think of someone sleeping in tents or parking garages. But with youth, they are often times couch hopping. They are often times hidden from what people think of when they think of homeless.”

With a rapid population growth, a resource center in Rochester is much needed. On any given night 60 to 100 youth experiencing homelessness.

“It’s just so touching, on so many levels,” Lutheran Social Service Program Director Tammy Moses said. “Most of all, it’s about allowing that space for young people. Bottom line.”

The Resource Center officially opens July 18 and will be operate Mondays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

