Nearly $5K in diesel stolen from Eyota Farm

Diesel
Diesel(WDBJ7)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
EYOTA TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is investigating a diesel theft at a farm in Eyota Township.

According to OCSO, an Eyota farmer reported the diesel theft at 4:58 p.m. Monday.

The farmer told authorities he filled his 1,000-gallon tank up in early June and had only used about 100 gallons of fuel when he discovered the tank was empty.

The 900 gallons of diesel that was stolen costs around $4,770.

It is unknown whether the thief made multiple trips to the farmer’s property or if the diesel was taken all at once.

OSCO said there are no cameras on the farm to assist in this investigation.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

