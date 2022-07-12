Mild sunshine today and for the midweek; a few showers possible this evening

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We have a very pleasant, sun-filled day ahead of us as high pressure from Canada slowly settles into the region from the northwest. Aside from a few fair-weather cumulus clouds that will develop from time to time, we’ll enjoy a mostly sunny sky with seasonable temperatures in the low 80s and a comfortable northwest breeze. The dry, crisp air that blew in on gusty winds Monday is going to stick around today. Dew point temperatures will be in the 50s to low 60s, a vast departure from the oppressive low to mid-70 degree dew points we dealt with Sunday night and Monday morning ahead of the midday cold front.

We'll have sunny skies throughout the day with isolated storms in the evening. High temps will be in the low 80s. (KTTC)

We'll have a few showers and isolated thunderstorms in the area this evening until midnight. (KTTC)

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible, especially to the north and east in our area this evening. (KTTC)

An upper-level disturbance will graze the area to the northeast this evening, possibly sparking a few isolated showers and rumbles of thunder. The risk for severe weather will be well to our northeast, but a brief downpour of rain will be possible in some of those evening storms. Skies will be clear after midnight with a diminishing breeze and overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Dew point temps will climb to the upper 60s and low 70s this weekend as much more humid weather returns. (KTTC)

Wednesday and Thursday will be very pleasant as well thanks to the broad area of high pressure that will be planted nearby. We’ll have mostly sunny skies for both days with high temperatures in the low 80s. Humidity will begin to return to the area on Friday and a disturbance brings a chance for a few isolated morning and midday showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s Friday afternoon with a slight south breeze.

There will be a better chance for rain on Saturday as a mother disturbance moves into the area from the northwest. Expect occasional sunshine throughout the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible off and on all day. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with light south winds.

We'll have highs in the low 80s for most of the week. Warmer, more humid weather will return this weekend. (KTTC)

Sunday looks drier with abundant sunshine and slightly more humidity in the air and high temperatures will be in the mid-80s. Hot, humid weather will build into the region for Monday and the remainder of next week as our pattern undergoes a much warmer-looking transition.

Temps will be seasonably warm this week. Next week is looking hot and humid. (KTTC)

