Isolated storms later today; a few more showers possible this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We have a very pleasant, sun-filled day ahead of us as high pressure from Canada slowly settles into the region from the northwest. Aside from a few fair-weather cumulus clouds that will develop from time to time, we’ll enjoy a mostly sunny sky with seasonable temperatures in the low 80s and a comfortable northwest breeze. The dry, crisp air that blew in on gusty winds Monday is going to stick around today. Dew point temperatures will be in the 50s to low 60s, a vast departure from the oppressive low to mid-70 degree dew points we dealt with Sunday night and Monday morning ahead of the cold front that swept through the local area Monday afternoon.

There will be a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms this evening. High temps will be in the low 80s. (KTTC)

An upper-level disturbance will graze the area to the northeast this evening, possibly sparking a few isolated showers and rumbles of thunder. The risk for severe weather will be well to our northeast, but a brief downpour of rain will be possible in some of those evening storms. Skies will be clear after midnight with a diminishing breeze and overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be very pleasant as well thanks to the broad area of high pressure that will be planted nearby. We’ll have mostly sunny skies for both days with high temperatures in the low 80s.

Humidity will begin to return to the area on Friday and a disturbance brings a chance for a few isolated morning and midday showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s Friday afternoon with a slight south breeze.

Dew point temps will be comfortable in the midweek and then begin climbing in the weekend time frame as humidity increases. (KTTC)

There will be a better chance for rain on Saturday as a mother disturbance moves into the area from the northwest. Expect occasional sunshine throughout the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible off and on all day. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with light south winds.

Sunday looks drier with abundant sunshine and slightly more humidity in the air and high temperatures will be in the mid-80s. Hot, humid weather will build into the region for Monday and the remainder of next week as our pattern undergoes a much warmer-looking transition.

We'll have high temps in the low 80s during the week with mid and then upper 80s over the weekend and for next week. (KTTC)

