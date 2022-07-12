First Indigenous woman crowned Miss Minnesota

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Miss Minnesota’s new reigning champion is making history.

24-year-old Rachel Evangelisto is the first-ever indigenous Miss Minnesota. She’s an active member of the Standing Rock Nation and a proud Lakota woman.

Before the crowning moment on June 17, she held the local title of Miss Winona.

Evangelisto graduated from the University of Minnesota-Morris, where she got a degree in Political Science with an emphasis in law.

She hopes with her cultural representation, she can be a role model for little girls.

“You know, I had been competing since I was 13-years-old. Never did I see somebody that looked like me. That wore their beaded earrings and that representations that I needed to see when I was little. So to be that today, is truly the honor of my lifetime” she said.

Evangelisto will represent Minnesota at the next America pageant in Dec.

