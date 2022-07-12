Current drought conditions and what to expect from July

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – June was both warmer and drier than normal in Rochester. Last month was the 20th warmest June on record, tied with June of 1887. It was also the second month in a row with below-normal precipitation amounts. Total rainfall for June was 4.28 inches which was 1.07 inches below the normal amount of rainfall for June.

June Lookback (KTTC)

Since the beginning of 2022, Rochester has received 19.9 inches of rain which is higher than normal by this time of year. Since the beginning of July however, Rochester has only seen “officially” one inch of rain. Keep in mind that the official precipitation reading for Rochester is taken at Rochester International Airport, so although we may have had rain in other parts of Rochester, it doesn’t show up on the official rainfall total amounts.

Rochester Rainfall (KTTC)

The July outlook from the Climate Prediction Center predicts warmer than normal temperatures for July and normal rainfall amounts for July. Temperatures next week are looking to be in the upper-80s and low-90s which differs from normal mid-July temperatures. The 3-4 week outlook is predicting below-average precipitation and above-average temperatures heading into August.

July Outlook Precip. & Temps. (KTTC)

Drought conditions currently aren’t too worrisome, but as we head through July this might change. Northern Iowa is experiencing moderate drought conditions as seen in the areas shaded in brown. Areas shaded in yellow are experiencing abnormally dry conditions.

Current Drought Conditions (KTTC)

Although there are a few areas of drought in Minnesota, conditions are much better than this time last year. Last year, a good portion of Minnesota and Iowa were experiencing severe drought. 83 percent of Minnesota is not reporting drought conditions at the moment, while last year at this time, 100% of Minnesota was reporting drought conditions. This relates to the rainfall amounts for this year and the surplus that Rochester and surrounding areas have seen.

Drought Conditions Comparison (KTTC)

