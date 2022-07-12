Chatfield couple brings Farmer’s Market to your doorstep with home delivery service

CHATFIELD, Minn. (KTTC) – A rural Chatfield couple is closing the gap between small businesses and shoppers looking to stay local.

Lucas and Jenna Kappers took the concept of their family milk home delivery service and expanded it to include everyone at the local Farmer’s Market.

The home delivery service is called Doorstep. It is a home delivery service that brings local produce right to people’s front doors.

Chatfield native, Lucas Kapper, worked countless hours at Farmer’s Market booths for a long time before coming up with this new idea.

“Working first hand on the dairy farm, we really saw how difficult it is to produce a good and then get that to the consumer,” Kapper said. “It’s just another step that’s hard to do on a small scale, and we saw a demand for that and how hard it was to complete that and we just try to fill that gap.”

Doorstep’s delivery range covers areas across the Twin Cities and Southeastern Minnesota.

It has over 40 different producers that people can choose from for delivery. A list of all producers can be found on its website here.

“Consumers really get to know where their product is coming from, Kapper said. “Our big mission is to make a more convenient option for more producers to have to deliver to local customers’ homes.”

One of the producers that Doorstep works with is Greensted in Zumbrota, Minnesota.

“I think if we’ve learned anything these last few years is supporting our local businesses and local suppliers is more important than ever,” Jayne Bredlau with Greensted said. “We are all for it. It was an extra source for us and our products.”

More information on producers, pricing and products can be found on Doorstep’s website here.

