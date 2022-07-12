Advertisement

Boys, ages 10 and 14, turn themselves in for beating death of 73-year-old man

Two brothers have turned themselves into police for the brutal beating death of a 73-year-old man. (Source: KYW, Philadelphia PD, family photos, CNN)
By Matt Petrillo
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) – Two brothers, ages 10 and 14, have turned themselves into police in connection to the brutal beating death of a 73-year-old man in Philadelphia.

The fatal attack happened on June 24 and was captured on surveillance video. The brothers are two of seven kids captured on camera.

The victim, 73-year-old James Lambert, died the next day.

The boys turned themselves in Monday afternoon. Due to their ages, and because they have not yet been formally charged with a crime, their identities have not been released.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said he anticipates murder charges to be filed.

Police are still working to identify others in the video, hoping the public can help investigators.

Lambert’s grieving family is begging the others involved to turn themselves in and do the right thing.

“Turn yourself in. How could you let us suffer like this? You took him away from us,” Lambert’s sister Elsie Stephens said.

Copyright 2022 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Mayo Clinic begins Monkeypox testing
Brain-eating amoeba, Naegleria fowleri
Missouri swimmer infected with amoeba, likely from Iowa swim
A memorial to Elizabeth Collins (left) and Lyric Cook-Morrissey (right) in Angels Park at...
Search for justice continues a decade after cousins abducted, murdered
Diesel
Nearly $5K in diesel stolen from Eyota Farm
The Wandering House
The Wandering House comes to Rochester

Latest News

FILE - A video is displayed by the committee that claims to show Proud Boys in front of the...
Cheney: Trump attempted to contact Jan. 6 witness
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
A photo of the Emmy award dated June 6, 2021. Nominations for the 74th annual Emmy Awards were...
‘Succession’ tops Emmy nominations, ‘Squid Game’ also scores
Jimissa Rivers, 30, is charged with two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of armed...
Patient charged after nurse, paramedic stabbed at Missouri hospital
A woman says she faces a $250,000 lawsuit from her HOA because she likes to feed the ducks in...
HOA sues woman $250,000 for feeding ducks