Annual Gopher 50 A Success at Deer Creek Speedway

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. (KTTC) –There was some movie magic at Deer Creek Speedway this weekend.

“It made me speechless at about 5:30-6:00 watching them gates and people coming in was like this things working. It reminded me of Field of Dreams, if you build it they will come kind of a mentality,” Cole Queensland, Deer Creek President and General Manager said.

Queensland played the role of Kevin Costner as the Annual NAPA Auto Gopher 50 brought fans and drivers from all across the country to the dirt track.

“Most of them are saying this is the best track they’ve been on all summer, best racing surface they had seen and to hear that from these guys that literally go to all these places and a lot of tracks we look up to that they go to, to hear these comments really really makes us feel good, puts us I feel at an elite level.”

There was quite the show in the finale of the history three-day event as Brandon Overton won 50 thousand dollars the largest payout in event history in front of a record number of fans.

“We’re just smiling ear to ear and grinning you know you stand out on the track and you look up into the crowd and its just wall to wall people from left to right,” Todd Jerzak, Gopher 50 Executive Board Member said.

It’s a dream come true for this crew.

“I can’t even put it into works right now how it feels that we just pulled it off because its something we thought of, something we’ve talked about and to actually do it and put ourselves back into the national spotlight is something that we’re very proud of,” Queensland said.

Next year they plan to go even bigger.

“Friends tell friends you need to go to Deer Creek next year that NAPA Auto 50 Gopher late model race is phenomenal, you need to come. That’s how it all works, it’ll get bigger and better from there,” Jerzak said.

“We want to put southeastern Minnesota on the map even larger with this event so we’re going to go to work this offseason and we’re going to make this event bigger and better yet. I think its going to be an event people aren’t going to want to miss next year,” Queensland said.

