After slow start to season, crops in Minnesota rebound

PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) – Back in early June, soybean planting was nearly four weeks behind last year’s schedule. As of Monday’s latest US Department of Agriculture report, blooming is now only 10 days behind schedule.

“It was a late spring, and the corn was late being planted, and the alfalfa was late being harvested,” said Duane Alberts, a farmer in Pine Island.

Though he runs a family dairy farm, Alberts says the turnaround for his corn yields was practically a miracle.

“It seems like you can plant it a couple of weeks early, or you can plant it a month late, and it’ll still look good on the Fourth of July,” Alberts said.

According to an early June crop progress report, corn was 21 days behind planting schedule. But according to Keith Allen in Wanamingo, his crop is right where it needs to be.

“It’s well over knee-high by the Fourth of July,” said Allen, who is on the Minnesota Farm Bureau Board of Directors.

Allen said the consistent rainfall, mixed in with some sunny days, has been the key so far.

“With rain, we were able to make grain. So far, we’ve had plenty of moisture over the last couple months, which has caught up our soil,” Allen said.

Even with some relief coming in the form of good weather, prices remain high for necessities like diesel, fertilizer, and seed, which has farmers searching for answers.

“They need as much yield as possible in order to offset those higher prices that are out there,” Allen said.

“To be able to cover twice as many acres with the same tractor is very beneficial,” Alberts said.

