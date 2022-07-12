15-year-old killed at friend’s 13th birthday party

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed at a child’s birthday party in Connecticut on Saturday night.

The victim, Zion Burton, was killed just days before what would have been his 16th birthday.

Witnesses say the party, which was held at a banquet hall, was packed with kids and not well supervised. The party was a 13th birthday celebration for a girl.

Liquor bottles littered the ground the morning after. Zion’s mother Carlaisha Brook said the party just got out of control.

“A single shot to the chest to my own kid. Mine. Out of all the kids here. Mine. It’s not fair. It’s not fair at all,” Brook said.

Brook said her son was getting ready to be picked up from the party at 10:30 p.m. by his aunt. The aunt was on the phone with Zion, telling him she was on her way to pick him up, when she heard the gunshot over the speaker.

The family said Zion never got in trouble, was an honor student, and even had his own children’s bounce house business.

“My son don’t have nothing to do with that gang crap,” Brook said.

But Brook claims the shooter, despite being a minor, is a gang member.

“[The shooter] was the one in the party walking around picking on other kids. Because of what side of town he is from, so whatever side of town he is from, he is in a gang. He is young, but he is in a gang. These kids are in gangs,” she said.

It’s still not clear why the shooter fought with Zion. But now, instead of planning his birthday party this weekend, Zion’s mother must plan his funeral and tell his 4-year-old sister and 8-year-old brother he is gone.

“I still didn’t even tell them. I don’t know how I’m going to tell them,” Brook said.

Brook has words for Zion’s killer, who remains on the run.

“Turn yourself in, and I hope they charge you as an adult,” she said.

Police said there did not appear to be any surveillance cameras in the banquet hall, but officers are hoping to look at footage from surrounding businesses for clues.

