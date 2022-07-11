Wonderful week ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Good news for those who are over the humid weather, dew points will be in the mid to upper-50s Tuesday and Wednesday, keeping the stickiness at bay. Dew points will climb back into the 60s reaching 68 on Friday and Saturday, so although there is a little bit of relief from the humidity this week, it doesn’t last long.

The precipitation outlook for this week looks a lot different than it did last week. We will be dry throughout the majority of this week with isolated showers and storms possible on Friday and Saturday.

Taking a look at the extended forecast, temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s throughout the rest of the week. As we head into next week, warmer temperatures return with highs in the upper-80s and 90s possible.

The 6-10 day temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center is showing temperatures between July 17th and July 21st to be above average for this time of year with temperatures in the 80s and 90s. Out west, triple-digit temperatures are forecasted for next week.

Not only will the temperatures be higher next week, but dew point temperatures will be higher as well. Monday-Wednesday, expect temperatures in the upper-80s. Thursday, temperatures in the 90s are possible. Dew point temperatures next week will be in the 60s and 70s.

