Winona Health offers infant CPR and choking class to community

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Equipping parents and caregivers of infants with a lifesaving gift.

Winona Health is offering a free infant CPR and choking class Tuesday, July 12 from 6-7 p.m.

Winona Health has been offering this class to the community for the past five years and this will be the first in-person class since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“I just want to give you the confidence and ability to enjoy your baby and not to worry about baby not breathing or choking because it’s very, very rare,” Winona Health Nurse Educator and Critical Care Nurse Helen Bagshaw said. “But if something happens, you know what to do.”

Instructor demonstrating CPR on infant (KTTC)

Health experts say the risk of an infant’s heart stopping or choking is rare, but if it does happen, every minute counts.

The class is to prepare you for the worst; your child stops breathing.

“Different people come, from moms and partners to grandmothers to mothers and their daughters,” Bagshaw said. “Everybody’s welcome.”

Attendees learn what to do if a baby is choking and how to do CPR.

“It’s just one of those things, it’s good to know, it’s good to refresh even if you did a certification years ago,” Bagshaw said. “It’s really great to keep up on. And I think parents feel more confident.”

The class will take place at Winona Health on the 3rd floor of the hospital.

If you are unable to attend Tuesday’s class, Bagshaw says classes are held once every three months on the second Tuesday of the month or you can call Winona Health and set up a meeting time with her.

The phone number for Winona Health is 507-457-7701.

