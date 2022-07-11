Advertisement

Wife of comedian performing in Nevada wins $1.4 million slot jackpot

A player identified as Kathryn J. points to the winning $1.4 million IGT slot jackpot at the...
A player identified as Kathryn J. points to the winning $1.4 million IGT slot jackpot at the Grand Sierra Resort on July 8, 2022. She is the wife of comedian Justin Rupple.(Grand Sierra Resort)
By Steve Timko and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) -The wife of a comedian playing in Nevada over the weekend won a $1.4 million slot jackpot Friday.

The player, identified as Kathryn J., was at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR) playing a Wheel of Fortune Triple Red Hot 7s slot machine when she won, the GSR said in a statement. Kathyrn said she was grateful to International Game Technology, the GSR and its staff.

“We are looking forward to paying down our debts and traveling,” she said in a statement.

She is the wife of Justin Rupple, who played Friday night at the Crystal Bay Casino on Lake Tahoe’s north shore and who had two shows at The Virgil in Reno on Saturday. Rupple is making the appearances as part of Reno Tahoe Comedy.

Rupple supplied the voice for a character on “How To Train Your Dragon” and won his season as a contestant on Dana Carvey’s “First Impressions” competition reality series. He also appeared on “America’s Got Talent.”

He has come to the Reno area for Reno Tahoe Comedy for about a decade.

Copyright 2022 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jae Havoc
Rochester born Hip-Hop Artists is opening act at Down by the Riverside concert series
The Wandering House
The Wandering House comes to Rochester
(Source: MGN)
Mayo Clinic begins Monkeypox testing
RPD logo
Rochester man in critical condition after scooter accident, police searching for suspect who took video of victim
Brain-eating amoeba, Naegleria fowleri
Missouri swimmer infected with amoeba, likely from Iowa swim

Latest News

24-year-old Rachel Evangelisto was crowned Miss Minnesota June 17.
First Indigenous woman crowned Miss Minnesota
Thousands of protesters march around the Arizona Capitol after the Supreme Court decision to...
Federal judge blocks Arizona’s ‘personhood’ abortion law
Zumbro Lutheran Church
New Youth Resource Center aims to help at risk and homeless
Omicron subvariants fuel summer COVID surge.
Omicron subvariants fuel summer COVID surge
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in...
Biden admin: Docs must offer abortion if mom’s life at risk