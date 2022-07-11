Advertisement

UN expects world’s population to reach 8 billion on Nov. 15

FILE - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses reporters during a news...
FILE - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses reporters during a news conference on June 8, 2022 at United Nations headquarters. Guterres called 2022 a “milestone year” with “the birth of the Earth’s eight billionth inhabitant.”(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations said Monday it expects the world’s population to reach 8 billion on Nov. 15 this year, and it projects that India will replace China as the world’s most populous nation next year.

The report, released on World Population Day, said global population growth fell below 1% in 2020 and is growing at its slowest rate since 1950.

According to the latest U.N. projections, the world’s population could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050, and a peak of around 10.4 billion people during the 2080s. It is projected to remain at that level until 2100.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called 2022 a “milestone year” with “the birth of the Earth’s eight billionth inhabitant.”

The report, World Population Prospects 2022, put the population at 7.942 billion and forecast it will reach 8 billion on Nov. 15.

“This is an occasion to celebrate our diversity, recognize our common humanity, and marvel at advancements in health that have extended lifespans and dramatically reduced maternal and child mortality rates,” Guterres said in a statement. “At the same time, it is a reminder of our shared responsibility to care for our planet and a moment to reflect on where we still fall short of our commitments to one another.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jae Havoc
Rochester born Hip-Hop Artists is opening act at Down by the Riverside concert series
The Wandering House
The Wandering House comes to Rochester
(Source: MGN)
Mayo Clinic begins Monkeypox testing
RPD logo
Rochester man in critical condition after scooter accident, police searching for suspect who took video of victim
Brain-eating amoeba, Naegleria fowleri
Missouri swimmer infected with amoeba, likely from Iowa swim

Latest News

Omicron subvariants fuel summer COVID surge.
Omicron subvariants fuel summer COVID surge
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in...
Biden admin: Docs must offer abortion if mom’s life at risk
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced a set of actions it will take to help protect...
USDOT: No extra charge for children reseated next to parents on flights
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White...
White House: Iran set to deliver armed drones to Russia
NASA on Monday released the first image from the James Webb Space Telescope, capturing the...
Biden shares thoughts on NASA's new images of outer space