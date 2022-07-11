Advertisement

Three churches damaged by arson, vandalism in Maryland

Three Maryland churches were vandalized and two of those were set on fire. (Credit: WJLA via CNN Newsource)
By WJLA Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETHESDA, Md. (WJLA) - Authorities in Bethesda, Mayland, are investigating who vandalized and set fire at three churches in the area over the weekend.

Catholic, Baptist and Methodist churches all sustained damage from what may be the same person or group of vandals.

“People are coming in today shocked. There were some small attempts to burn some of the pews. Some books were shredded, and the stations of the cross were removed from the wall,” said Patricia Zapor, director of media relations for the Archdiocese of Washington.

The arson triggered the fire detection system at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church around 1:55 a.m. Sunday. That is when the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue arrived and put the fire out.

Public information officer Peter Piringer said the church is concerned that they were “targeted.”

Although the investigation is ongoing, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said there are similarities between the arson and vandalism at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church and the arson and vandalism that happened down the road at North Bethesda United Methodist Church.

“In both cases, there were some associated vandalism with that. Again, there are similarities, not too far apart, relatively same time of night occurring and both being churches,” Piringer said.

The arson happened at Bethesda United Methodist Church on Saturday around 2:35 a.m.

“Again, this was an arson, intentionally set fires,” Piringer said.

A third church was vandalized on the same road. Investigators found headstones broken and wood pieces shattered at Wildwood Baptist Church.

“We are a community of faith, and we are deeply committed to resilience and recovery. This is a classic example of being tested by fire, and the St. Jane Parish community will rise and will come through this in fine form,” Zapor said.

Sunday mass at the church ended with a prayer that whoever did this would have their “hearts healed.”

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service arson tipline at 240-777-2263.

Copyright 2022 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jae Havoc
Rochester born Hip-Hop Artists is opening act at Down by the Riverside concert series
The Wandering House
The Wandering House comes to Rochester
(Source: MGN)
Mayo Clinic begins Monkeypox testing
RPD logo
Rochester man in critical condition after scooter accident, police searching for suspect who took video of victim
Brain-eating amoeba, Naegleria fowleri
Missouri swimmer infected with amoeba, likely from Iowa swim

Latest News

24-year-old Rachel Evangelisto was crowned Miss Minnesota June 17.
First Indigenous woman crowned Miss Minnesota
Thousands of protesters march around the Arizona Capitol after the Supreme Court decision to...
Federal judge blocks Arizona’s ‘personhood’ abortion law
Zumbro Lutheran Church
New Youth Resource Center aims to help at risk and homeless
Omicron subvariants fuel summer COVID surge.
Omicron subvariants fuel summer COVID surge
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in...
Biden admin: Docs must offer abortion if mom’s life at risk