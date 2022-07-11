Scattered showers today; abundant sunshine is in store for the rest of the week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re starting the week on a very humid note as warm, tropical air continues to linger in the area, even as a cold front slowly pushes through the Upper Mississippi Valley. The heavy humidity will fuel rain chances in the area along and behind that front with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon hours. A few stray storms will be possible until the evening commute. We’ll have occasional sunshine during the day with a gusty west breeze that will develop in the afternoon behind that front, drawing in drier, less humid air from the Plains. High temperatures will be in the low 80s which is typical for this part of the year.

We'll have a few showers and thunderstorms in the area for the midday hours today. High temps will be in the low 80s. (KTTC)

Expect occasional sunshine with some showers and midday thunderstorms. High temps will be in the low 80s with a gusty west breeze. (KTTC)

Winds will slowly diminish this evening with temperatures in the mid and upper 70s until after sunset. With clear skies in the overnight hours, low temperatures will be in the seasonably mild low 60s. High pressure will move into the region from the northwest on Tuesday, bringing abundant sunshine to the area. We’ll have high temperatures in the low 80s and a gusty northwest breeze that will reach 20 miles per hour. Wednesday looks very pleasant with sunny skies under that same area of high pressure. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees with a hint of a north breeze.

We'll have high temps in the low 80s today with low 60s late tonight. (KTTC)

After a slightly warmer Thursday that will feature most of those sunny skies, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible early Friday. Those showers will be possible in the morning and early afternoon with plenty of afternoon sunshine helping temperatures warm to the mid-80s.

We'll have scattered showers in the midday hours today. (KTTC)

Dew point temps will be comfortable in the midweek, then climb towards the weekend as humid air returns. (KTTC)

We’ll have occasional sunshine on Saturday with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible for much of the day and high temperatures will be in the mid-80s. Sunday is looking drier with mostly sunny conditions and high temperatures will be in the mid and upper 80s.

Temps will be in the low and then mid-80s for highs this week. Rain chances return Friday and Saturday. (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.