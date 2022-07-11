Rochester to hold city-wide Chalk the Block Festival

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – RNeighbors, in partnership with the Southeastern Minnesota Poets, and City of Rochester announced a city-wide Chalk the Block Festival.

According to the announcement, it will take place on July 23, 2022 with a rain date of July 24.

The festival will give local artists, poets and community members the opportunity to create poetry and sidewalk chalk murals in Rochester neighborhoods while connecting with neighbors, creating chalk art with the theme of Creating Memorable Connections.

Free chalk will be available July 18-22, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the following locations:

The Development Services & Infrastructure Center (DSIC) (entryway) 4001 West River Pkwy NW Rochester, MN 55901

City Hall Rotunda (entrance – Door D) 201 4th Street SE Rochester, MN 55904

The Office of the Mayor will also be sharing chalk via their booth at Safe City Nights (Jefferson Elementary School) on June 12 as well as at Thursdays Downtown (Booth R8) on June 14.

Neighborhood groups can request chalk via email at rene@RNeighbors.org.

