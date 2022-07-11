Advertisement

Rochester to hold city-wide Chalk the Block Festival

Chalk the Block
Chalk the Block(City of Rochester)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – RNeighbors, in partnership with the Southeastern Minnesota Poets, and City of Rochester announced a city-wide Chalk the Block Festival.

According to the announcement, it will take place on July 23, 2022 with a rain date of July 24.

The festival will give local artists, poets and community members the opportunity to create poetry and sidewalk chalk murals in Rochester neighborhoods while connecting with neighbors, creating chalk art with the theme of Creating Memorable Connections.

Free chalk will be available July 18-22, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the following locations:

  • The Development Services & Infrastructure Center (DSIC) (entryway) 4001 West River Pkwy NW Rochester, MN 55901
  • City Hall Rotunda (entrance – Door D) 201 4th Street SE Rochester, MN 55904
  • The Office of the Mayor will also be sharing chalk via their booth at Safe City Nights (Jefferson Elementary School) on June 12 as well as at Thursdays Downtown (Booth R8) on June 14.

Neighborhood groups can request chalk via email at rene@RNeighbors.org.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jae Havoc
Rochester born Hip-Hop Artists is opening act at Down by the Riverside concert series
The Wandering House
The Wandering House comes to Rochester
(Source: MGN)
Mayo Clinic begins Monkeypox testing
RPD logo
Rochester man in critical condition after scooter accident, police searching for suspect who took video of victim
Brain-eating amoeba, Naegleria fowleri
Missouri swimmer infected with amoeba, likely from Iowa swim

Latest News

Instructor demonstrating CPR on infant
Winona Health offers infant CPR and choking class to community
Winona Health has been offering this class to the community for the past five years.
Winona Health offers infant CPR and choking class to community
Jae Havoc
Rochester born Hip-Hop Artists is opening act at Down by the Riverside concert series
Wife of Austin murder victim reacts to guilty plea
Wife of Austin murder victim reacts to guilty plea